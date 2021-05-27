Concentric Power hosts marketing competition for KHSD students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students with the Kern High School district put their marketing and design skills to the test — for a project with a local power grid.

On Wednesday, students pitched their ideas for naming Concentric Power’s proprietary intelligent microgrid controller. Concentric Power will choose the new name, logo designs and digital marketing outreach ideas based on the student team presentations.

The team who wins Best Overall will each receive a $100 Visa gift card and additional prizes from Concentric Power. 

