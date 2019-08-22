Complaint filed with state medical board accuses Bakersfield doctor of negligence in 23 year old woman’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An OB-GYN in Bakersfield is being accused of negligence after a patient died hours after giving birth.

A complaint was filed with the state medical board against Dr. Arthur M. Park. The complaint says in 2016, Dr. Park was on-call at Adventist Health when the 23-year-old woman’s baby was delivered.

The baby was healthy, but documents say Dr. Park rushed the extraction of the mother’s placenta, causing her to suffer blood loss. The documents say he did not correctly diagnose the problem and delayed a call to the hospital’s rapid response team.

The woman went into cardiac arrest twice, and died later that night in the intensive care unit.

If Dr. Park is disciplined, he could possibly have his license revoked.

17 News reached Dr. Park for comment, but have not heard back.