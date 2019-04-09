Complaint filed with state education board over BCSD summer school plan

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Bakersfield City School District's plan for a modified summer learning program isn't enough for parents and teachers as a complaint to the state has been filed on their behalf.

BCSD announced it would have 16 days of summer school, funded through a state grant. The program focused on remedial English and math at four schools.

Parents and teachers weren't happy with the compromise, however.

Attorneys with the Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance have filed a formal complaint with the California Department of Education.

The next public hearing on the district's Summer Learning Program takes place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the BCSD headquarters at 1300 Bakersfield in Old Town Kern.