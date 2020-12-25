Compassion, collective quest for normalcy on the menu at The Mission

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County held its annual Christmas Eve luncheon and gift giveaway today for the less fortunate. This time, things were different — because everything is different in this year of the pandemic.

But thankfully, some of the important things — the very most important things, in fact — remained the same.

Many of us these days, because of the pandemic, find ourselves missing the ordinary things — our colleagues at work, the kids at school, the gang at the club, grandma or grandpa, whose health concerns demand our caution and our distance.

What we really miss can be summed up in one word — normalcy.

The lack of normalcy is what’s eating at us. We miss the mundane comfort of routine.

And, for almost 10 million Americans, the security of a job — jobs that went away in April or May and never came back.

And now Christmas is upon us, and the celebration we’ve so often taken for granted is, for many of us, diminished.

Diminished is terms of prosperity and all it brings at Christmas but also in terms of human interaction — social contact.

2020 has not been kind.

Maybe it would instructive, then, to remember two emotions vital to our humanity — gratitude and compassion.

I found both Christmas Eve morning in east Bakersfield, at a place that — pandemic or no pandemic — specializes in compassion: The Mission at Kern County.

Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos says 2020 can’t take away the purpose of The Mission or that of its employees and volunteers.

“It’s been a challenging year since day one, since March,” he said. “We’ve had to do different things as far as, you know, how we feed our folks in the community, how we do sanitation. Everything has been so different. But nevertheless, I mean, this is Christmas. … People still want to be part of celebrating some sort of Christmas and bringing some sort of normalcy.”

Yes, masks were mandatory and distancing guidelines enforced.

But the important things — a giving spirit and a willingness to donate that most precious commodity — one’s time — was evident.

Two Bakersfield schoolteachers, Kim Heffernan and Melissa Varela, spend their weekdays trying to normalize learning for their students as best they can, and they spent a few hours at mid-day Christmas Eve trying to normalize the holiday for those who rely on the mission, too.

“No matter if you have a lot or a little,” Varela said, “anyone can give.”

For some, 2020 was actually a better year than times past. With the help of The Mission, they got their lives back.

“I was an alcoholic and drug addict for 10 years, and I could not get off,” Gina Gutierrez said. “And God made an opening for me to come into this Mission.”

“Yes, I’m not homeless anymore,” said Marlene Evans.

“I’ve had some tough times this year,” Edwin Adams. “I got evicted. But I’m pulling through. I’m gonna be OK.”

Jacob Hutton, even as an employee of The Mission, still knows that gratitude.

“We’re in terrible times right now and what people need is love,” he said. “…. That’s exactly what people need to start feeling normal again.”

Normalcy — that’s what we’re all craving right about now. We hold out hope it’s coming soon, perhaps in the form of a nurse-administered syringe.

But in the meantime, on this Pandemic Christmas here in Bakersfield, in this place where we live, let us hold fast to the things no virus can threaten: gratitude and compassion.