Company recalls nearly 2,000 pounds of chicken due to undeclared allergen

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGET) — Creative Food Processing is recalling nearly 2,000 pounds of raw chicken due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The department said the product — one-pound sealed Savory Chicken Boti Kebab trays — contain the known allergen wheat, which is not declared on the product label. The chicken items were produced from April 16 through Nov. 6.

The USDA said the product was shipped to grocery stores across the state.

The department said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the products. Anyone with these trays in their freezers or refrigerators are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.