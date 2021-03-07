Community vigil seeking justice for violent crime victims being held in Delano next weekend

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A community vigil is being held in Delano next weekend recognizing violent crime victims.

The vigil will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday in front of the Delano Police Department building, located at 2330 High St. Families seeking justice for lost loved ones are encouraged to bring a large photo of them and/or wear a t-shirt with their image on it.

Speakers at the event will include local elected officials, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez.Materials will also be available to families in need of counseling.

“One victim is too many, and we have many who need their cases solved so that justice can be served,” said David Vivas, event coordinator and pastor of World Harvest International Church. “These senseless shootings need to stop. Someone out there knows who those individuals are who are responsible for taking the life of these individuals. We love our community and care about these families who have been devastated by the loss of a loved one (taken) out by a killer.”