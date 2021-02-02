Community vigil and prayer being held tonight for missing California City boys, Orrin and Orson West

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — NAACP Bakersfield is holding a community candlelight prayer and vigil tonight for Orrin and Orson West, the two boys who have been missing from California City for over a month.

The vigil and prayer event will be held at 7 p.m. at 1525 Lotus Lane.

Orrin and Orson West have been missing since Dec. 21. The reward for anyone with information on the boys is at $100,000.

Anyone with information that may be useful to investigators is urged to call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606. To remain anonymous, you can call the Kern County Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.