BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Delano Community Thanksgiving Luncheon returns this year on Thursday.

The luncheon was created back in 1986 as a way to provide a free, hot Thanksgiving meal to those who couldn’t afford it. The tradition lasted for about 30 years until it was put on hiatus in 2016.

The event returned on Thanksgiving Day in 2019 and has been going strong ever since.

This year’s Community Thanksgiving Luncheon is set from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Tony’s Firehouse Grill on County Line Road.

The luncheon is drive-thru or pick-up only, with a limit of four meals per car.