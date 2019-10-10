Community resource center planned to open at Crystal Palace

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET)— PG&E has announced additional community resource centers will open as Public Safety Power Shutoffs take place across the state.

The release lists Bakersfield’s center at the Buck Owens Crystal Palace. It’s set to open Thursday at 8 a.m. PG&E says the center will be open during daylight hours until power has been restored.

The public will have access to restrooms, bottled water and chargers for electronics. Air-conditioned seating will be available for up to 100 people.