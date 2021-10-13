Community remembers slain teen Patricia Alatorre with ‘Day of Kindness’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community members came together Tuesday night to remember the girl known as “Bakersfield’s daughter,” Patricia Alatorre, with a “Day of Kindness.”

The group gathered Tuesday night at a mural dedicated to Alatorre’s memory.

Organizer Mo Ali says her killer must pay.

“This person — regardless of how much time they do — they will have their opportunity to live, breathe and think with their thoughts, I would say to hold this person accounable as if this person did this to your child,” Ali said.

Alatorre was initially reported as a runaway on July 2, 2020, but a neighbor’s doorbell camera captured Alatorre getting into a white pickup.

According to court documents, Alatorre met a man online and communicated with him before her disappearance and killing. Her accused killer is due in court on Thursday.