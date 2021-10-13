Community remembers slain teen Patricia Alatorre with ‘Day of Kindness’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community members came together Tuesday night to remember the girl known as “Bakersfield’s daughter,” Patricia Alatorre, with a “Day of Kindness.”

The group gathered Tuesday night at a mural dedicated to Alatorre’s memory.

Organizer Mo Ali says her killer must pay.

“This person — regardless of how much time they do — they will have their opportunity to live, breathe and think with their thoughts, I would say to hold this person accounable as if this person did this to your child,” Ali said.

Alatorre was initially reported as a runaway on July 2, 2020, but a neighbor’s doorbell camera captured Alatorre getting into a white pickup.

According to court documents, Alatorre met a man online and communicated with him before her disappearance and killing. Her accused killer is due in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News