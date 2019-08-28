Community rallies when tragedy strikes

Local News

by: Joey Safchik

Posted: / Updated:

Earlier this month, 13-year-old Braulio Regalado was critically injured in a car accident. A few days later, he died.

His parents were also injured, leaving his father unable to work.

Spencer’s Restaurant on Rosedale is holding a barbecue as a fundraiser for the Victor and Natalie Regalado and their three children.

On Saturday from 2-5pm, a chicken or deep pit plate at Spencer’s will cost $10. 100 percent of proceeds will go to the family. You are encouraged to wear white in remembrance of Braulio.

You can also donate to the family on GoFundMe.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News