Community rallies when tragedy strikes

Earlier this month, 13-year-old Braulio Regalado was critically injured in a car accident. A few days later, he died.

His parents were also injured, leaving his father unable to work.

Spencer’s Restaurant on Rosedale is holding a barbecue as a fundraiser for the Victor and Natalie Regalado and their three children.

On Saturday from 2-5pm, a chicken or deep pit plate at Spencer’s will cost $10. 100 percent of proceeds will go to the family. You are encouraged to wear white in remembrance of Braulio.

You can also donate to the family on GoFundMe.