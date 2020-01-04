Community rallies behind twin newborns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Twin girls born 15 weeks early are receiving support from all over Kern County. The pair were born to local Bakersfield resident Ruby Alatorre in late December. Alatorre said she was preparing for parenthood when motherhood came sooner than she even could have expected.

“We didn’t even have names, we didn’t get to have a baby shower, or take maternity pictures,” said Alatorre.

Instead she faced an intense period of hospital visits and tough conversions with doctors. The doctors telling Alatorre that her daughters were in new of O-negative blood. That’s when Houchin community blood bank got involved.

“We sent an email to our donors and posted it on social media said marketing coordinator Keren martin”.

The posts garnered massive online attention and were even seen by friends of Alatorre.

“I felt compelled to come help,” said friend Linda Gregory.

She wasn’t the only one to come out, as the blood bank told 17 news more than 100 people came in yesterday.

A level of support that shocked the young mother.

“It’s amazing. I don’t know what else to say besides thank you. There is just a lot of emotion,” said Alatorre.

The family has set up a GoFundMe link for the two girls — Gloria and Maya.

You can donate at this link.