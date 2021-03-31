Community raises money for street vendor attacked on Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community is showing support for a street vendor who was attacked by a panhandler on Rosedale Highway over the weekend.

The Baez family was driving on Rosedale Highway when they say Felicito Chavez being attacked in the area between Buck Owens Boulevard and Oak Street. Chavez was selling flowers along the road, when an unidentified man tossed the flowers into the road and went after Chavez.

Gabriel Baez turned his car around, stopped to help Chavez and called 911.

“We’ve got to stick together so all the unjustice and racism that’s going on around here comes to a stop,” Baez said. “We’re all the same. We’re all equal in this country. We’re all Americans, and we need to make sure that we treat each other the way you expect to be treated.”

Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. A local community group 661 Voices Heard met up with Chavez on Tuesday to give him some money they raised. The Baez family has also started a GoFundMe to help Chavez.

