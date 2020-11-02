Community puts up money to replace stolen Smokey the Bear signage in the Kern River Valley

In August, a federal government-owned sign was taken from the intersection of Highway 178 and Sierra Way. The placard utilized by the US Forest Service portrayed the likeness of the famous fire safety advocate Smokey the Bear.

Smokey the Bear has served as a national icon assisting US fire agencies to promote fire prevention

since 1944.

Amy Masi, Fire Technician with US Forest Service needs the sign to communicate seasonal messages

to the public.

“The Smokey sign is the welcoming message to the public to tell them first and foremost what the rules are,” said Masi. “Smokey has been a national icon for decades. We’ve had the privilege of using him along with other fire agencies to promote fire prevention.”

After Masi noticed the sign was missing after a routine patrol near the South Fork Wildlife

Area she contacted her long-time collaborator, Gary Ananian, Founder of Kern River Conservancy.

“I got a call from Amy, she notified me that the sign on 178 had been stolen,” said Ananian. “I think someone looked at that – kind of like a collector’s item, they wanted to take it.”

The safety billboard was more than a decoration to the US Forestry Service and was funded through

a fire prevention grant.

“It’s one of a kind, I knew that money was not going to be re-given,” said Ananian. “So we went

to our Facebook and Instagram followers and asked for help.”

Gary launched a fundraiser on Facebook and shared it with local community groups. That’s when

social media users responded by $1,000 within 24 hours.

The original sign was handcrafted by two local entrepreneurs from the Kern River Valley — sign

maker Jerry Moffat and mural artist Judy Wolford-Deems.

Jerry constructed the mount that stands at the northwest corner of Highway 178 and Sierra Way.

“Since I’m a sign man and Judy’s a mural artist we work together,” said Moffat. “I end up making

the sign that will stand next to Smokey.”

The artistic alliance has been supplying colorful banners and custom paintings to commercial and public spaces in and around the Kern River Valley. Shoppers and travelers in Kernville, Lake Isabella, and Mt. Mesa can see their colorful collaborations going back 10 years, posted on the top and sides of buildings.

Judy Wolford Deems, Professional artist, a native to Bakersfield, earned Woman of the Year in

2008 for her artistic contributions to the community.

“I don’t have a lot of money so I contribute my art, ” said the muralist. “Especially with the Smokey the Bears because of the forest we have so many wildfires, I was in the Erskine Fire five years ago and we had to evacuate for two weeks on my birthday. So many people lost their homes and this is my way to give back.”

For now, the US Forest Service posted a temporary sign at the site of the stolen sign to remind

visitors about the current restrictions for the season.

Visitors to the lake and river areas are reminded to pay attention to the posted messages as

they change throughout the year.

The unveiling date for the new Smokey has not been released yet. Check back for more information.