Community organizers, city leaders react to $628 million budget

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local community organizer and the Bakersfield city manager shared their thoughts Thursday following the city council’s unanimous approval Wednesday of a $628 million budget.

Leading up to the vote, roughly 20 community members expressed concerns over the budget’s $120 million allocation for the Bakersfield Police Department.

On Thursday, local community organizer Tannyah Hood provided reaction.

“To be completely honest, we’re not shocked,” she said. “It’s normal, or it has been the norm for the city council to sort of exclude the opinion of the community. We just want everyone to know we’re still working on behalf of the people’s budget. This is not over.”

City Manager Christian Clegg acknowledged more needs to be done, but he added city staff reviewed proposals from the People’s Budget Bako calling for the city to divest from police and invest in underserved communities. Clegg maintained many of the movement’s demands are met by the budget.

He said $25 million will be allocated for homelessness, housing, and economic development, and another $14.5 million for local parks.

Clegg also discussed how the budget will change how BPD operates.

“Having more officers is going to allow the police department to restructure how patrol assignments are made,” Clegg said.

“Chief terry is looking to with a more of a geographic assignment so that officers can be reassigned for a longer period of time so that they can establish relationships of trust.”

Clegg noted the city is investing in diversity recruitment as part $500,000 in funding. He and Hood said leaders and community organizers plan to hold joint meetings in the future.