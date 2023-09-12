BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With love and remembrance, friends of Preston Anthony Musquez gathered to say goodbye at the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“He had a lot of love, a lot of good things to give,” said Bryan Barraza, a guest at St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center.

Musquez was homeless and died the night of Aug. 23 on Baker Street in front of the homeless center. Oscar Zubiran said this impacted the homeless community.

“They asked us can you do something for us? Can you help us bring us together? We’re scared, we’re nervous,” said Oscar Zubiran, Business and Center Coordinator at St. Vincent de Paul, “So that’s why we decided to do a memorial service and a prayer service. A prayer service for all of our homeless guests, to pray out all of evils that they see on a daily basis, sex trafficking, drug use, prostitution, violence.”

Zubiran says this year the center has lost around half a dozen clients in the past six months.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said as of Sept. 12, 2023, the coroner has investigated 69 deaths confirmed as unsheltered so far this year. If the coroner is unable to identify a family member, the remains will be cremated.

Zubiran says every circumstance is different, as communication with the family of the homeless is not always solid. But at the homeless center dignity is a priority.

“Everyone deserves a good goodbye, and hopefully before that good goodbye, they, our homeless guests receive constant hellos,” said Zubiran “What we try to do here is recognize each person by name, that way it shows that they have dignity and it helps them get through that day.”

As for Preston Musquez’s friends, they remember him with love.

“Even though he was doing bad and stuff, he always had time for everybody else, he tried. He had a light in him, you know, and he’s going to be missed by a lot of different people,” said Bryan Barraza.

St. Vincent de Paul will hold their annual fall barbecue fundraiser, that is coming up on Oct. 5.

