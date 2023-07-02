BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many people were able to visit the California Living Museum Sunday morning to enjoy breakfast with bears, literally.

CALM’s very first “Breakfast with the Bears” event included donuts, coffee and a bear show for all who attended. Attendees had a chance to view the decorated exhibit and enjoy the company of the bears, Cinnamon and Louie.

According to Meg Maitland, the director of CALM, the goal of the event was to fundraise for the enrichment of their bears.

“Enrichment is so important for the lives of our animals here at CALM,” Maitland told KGET. “With the help of the community, we were able to purchase a lot of large items that are a little bit more heavy duty for our bears to be able to play with.”

Maitland told KGET that the museum plans to make “Breakfast with the Bears” an annual event. In addition, the museum is planning other similar events that will take place this year, according to Maitland.

Maitland also extended her gratitude to the community for making the event successful.

“Cinnamon and Louie are both staples here at the zoo,” Maitland told KGET. “Being able to add this enrichment to their lives helps them, helps the keeper team, and is just a wonderful gift.”

To view upcoming events at CALM, visit their website.