BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teachers, parents, students and other community members packed Tuesday’s school board meeting, most voicing opposition to a charter school.

According to the Dolores Huerta Foundation, the Bakersfield City School District received a petition on June 1 to establish a charter school within its boundaries.

Those against the petition say it was submitted with several discrepancies, including little to no support for special education students and a lack of support for English language learners.

“If they can’t be bothered to fill an application out completely how can we trust them with the most precious thing we have in our district because they are saying they want students from our district to come to them, but they can’t be bothered to tell us what they’re going to do with special ed.,” Steve Comstock, from the Bakersfield Elementary Teacher Association, said.

But, some argued a charter school would give families in the district a choice.

In the end, the board voted not to allow a charter school with the Bakersfield City School District.