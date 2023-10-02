BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials are working to get more people to bike and use public transportation as their main way to travel. To convince residents, groups are hosting a series of meetings focused on safety this month.

The Kern Active Transportation Alliance, which includes Bike Bakersfield, California Walks and the Kern County Library, are hosting meetings in areas around Kern County focused on safety along bicycle routes as part of the Safe Routes for Cyclists in Kern County’s Disadvantaged Communities project.

The first meeting takes place Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Wasco Branch Library at 1102 7th St. from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say attendees of those meetings will learn safety tips while biking or walking, identify safe routes and plan future active community transportation projects.

More meeting times below:

Lamont – Lamont Branch Library – 8304 Segrue Road, Thursday, Oct. 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lake Isabella – Kern River Valley Branch Library – 7054 Lake Isabella Boulevard, Saturday, Oct. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Arvin – Arvin Branch Library – 201 Campus Drive, Wednesday Oct. 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Delano – Delano Branch Library – 925 10th Ave., Thursday, Oct. 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Buttonwillow – Buttonwillow Branch Library – 101 N. Main St., Oct. 13, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

McFarland – McFarland Branch Library – 500 W. Kern Ave., Saturday, Oct. 14 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oildale – Rathbun Branch Library – 200 W. China Grade Loop, Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Taft – Taft Branch Library – 27 Cougar Court, Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.