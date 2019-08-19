Community meeting scheduled for Southwest Bakersfield neighborhood following shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City Councilmember Andrae Gonzalez is hosting a community meeting in Southwest Bakersfield after shots were fired near Quailwood Park late Saturday night.

Gonzalez is hosting the meeting for concerned residents at the Quailwood Elementary School multi-purpose room at 6 p.m. The school is located at 7301 Remington Ave.

Bakersfield police said the shooting happened Saturday at around 11:45 p.m. as people were leaving a large party in he 7400 block of Remington Avenue.

Officers found 60 casings in the street and the front and backyard of a home, but no one was reported wounded.

Police said there aren’t suspects but they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.