Community leaders share advice at Bakersfield Young Professionals Summit

The Bakersfield Young Professionals Summit was held on Thursday morning.

Young leaders in Bakersfield gathered at the Aera Energy Conference Center with speakers giving advice on leadership and emotional intelligence, sharing their own stories.

Speakers included leaders of large non-profits and businesses including KGET’s Vice President and General Manager, Derek Jeffery.

Jeffery shared about how he worked odd jobs out of college before finally landing an unpaid internship at KGET for about eight months before it finally became a full time job.

