Community icon who helped award scholarships to Kern students dies of coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dolores Juanita Sanchez Gonzales, historian and board member of a nonprofit that has awarded scholarships to Kern County students for more than 30 years, has died of complications from COVID-19. She was 86.

Sanchez, commonly known as Dee, died Jan. 1. Her dedication to helping others will continue through the Dolores “Dee” Juanita Sanchez Gonzales Scholarship, which will be awarded each year to a Bakersfield College student who exemplifies giving, hard work and grit.

The family says services for Gonzales will be held at a later, safe date.

For more about The Contreras Foundation, click here.