BAKERSFIELED, Calif. (KGET) — Keep Bakersfield Beautiful celebrated its 20th anniversary Wednesday afternoon ahead of the 19th Annual Great American Cleanup.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at Mechanics Bank Arena at 12 p.m. to honor the coalition of volunteers who keep our community clean.

It is all leading up to the Great American Cleanup, which is set to return on Saturday, April 30th. Hundreds of people will spend the day cleaning and planting trees before enjoying food and festivities at Yokuts Park.

Organizers said it is one of several events being held in an effort to beautify the community.

“There’s always something to be done in the city. Whether its litter pickup, murals, some artwork, another tree planting, beautifications, we don’t stop. We keep going. There’s always somewhere in different pockets of the city that needs our help,” Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Chairman Brooks Douglass said.

To register for the Great American Cleanup, just head to keep Bakersfield beautiful dot u-s.