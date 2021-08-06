Community honors fallen Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County continues to mourn the death of Deputy Phillip Campas. Community members say his legacy will never be forgotten in Kern County. Kern County gave Campas a hero’s sendoff at a huge law enforcement memorial … but one of the biggest themes of today’s service was that Phillip Campas’ heroism wasn’t limited to his work as a sheriff’s deputy. Thousands flocked to the Mechanic’s Bank Arena in downtown Bakersfield to show their support during a solemn memorial service.

“They’re the men and women who run towards bullets. They run towards danger,” said Angelo Frazier, Pastor of the RiverLakes Community Church. “There have been end of watch deaths, and each one is tragic. But the way this one happened has really ignited the community.”

State Senator Shannon Grove says his legacy is much larger than a badge.

“Officer Campas was a hero. He trained a lot of these officers that came through the academy, he served our country in the United States Marine Corps,”said Sen. Grove. “He was a cowboy, he rode on properties around our area. We need to come out and honor his life and his heroism.”

Campas served in the marine corps for a decade, including a deployment to Afghanistan, before becoming a sheriff’s deputy. The Devil Pups showed their support for a fallen brother in arms.

“Every time we lose a brother, it means a lot to us,” said Derek Fuller, Unit Commander of the Kern County Yougn Marines. “There’s no safe way to guarantee you’ll go home every day. They risk their lives every time they’re on patrol.”

If there is any good news, it’s the unity in remembering a hero who gave the ultimate sacrifice.