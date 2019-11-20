Community holds vigil for KCSO Commander Ian Chandler

A candlelight vigil was held for Kern County Sheriff’s Commander Ian Chandler Tuesday night, who’s sudden passing left a gap in the Department and the community in which he served.

Community members, loved ones and fellow law enforcement officers gathered outside the Sheriff’s Department Headquarters on Norris Road Tuesday night to say goodbye to the beloved Commander.

Commander Chandler died on Sunday, one day before his 49th birthday.

He was with the department for more than twenty years. He is survived by his wife Melanie and three children.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.