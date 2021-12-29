Community holds Kwanzaa celebration in Bakersfield, highlights cooperative economics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community members gathered for a Kwanzaa celebration on Wednesday to highlight the principle “Ujamaa” — or cooperative economics.

The celebration was held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on South Owens Street. The holiday celebrating African heritage and Black culture celebrates seven core principles over seven days. The last day of Kwanzaa is Saturday.

“Kwanzaa really is a celebration — a celebration of our ancestors, and we’re also looking at the future, and telling how important education is,” storyteller Lynell Moore said. “How important it is for you to be able to figure out what skills you have, and what jobs you can do and to involve all the community in the activities that we’re doing.”

Moore has been sharing African folktales for about 20 years, with most of her stories coming from West Africa.

Moore said this is the first Kwanzaa celebration since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday’s principle is “Nia” — or purpose — focused on building African-American communities.