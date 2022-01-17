Community holds day of service in Lamont in honor of MLK

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Community members in Lamont came together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a day of service on Monday.

Throughout the morning volunteers picked up trash and painted over graffiti. Volunteer Donald Mills Jr. noted the value these events have during the pandemic. A volunteer luncheon was also held after they completed the service.

“Our community has been suffering, of course, with COVID,” Mills said. “Our students have been suffering with COVID. It’s great to get these kids back out in the community to do some community service — build that community relationship and teach them those leadership skills that they’ll need in their future.”

The event was organized by the Lamont Chamber of Commerce.