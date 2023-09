BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield community held a parade for a World War II veteran who celebrated his 99th birthday Wednesday.

Dozens showed up to celebrate and honor Jules J. Ghyselinck by driving by his home in southwest Bakersfield.

Ghyselinck served in the Army Air Corp from June 1943 to March 1946. He started serving when he was 18.