WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — From teacher to superintendent, Robert Cobb worked his way up at Wasco Union High School District for more than 20 years and left an impact the community will cherish forever now that he is gone.

At 48, Cobb learned he had pancreatic cancer. He was at the peak of his career and named Wasco Union High School District’s Superintendent after working in the district for more than 20 years.

Then, just days before his 50th birthday in December, Cobb was told he had two weeks to live.

To uplift his spirits, all of Wasco came together by throwing a parade. A reflection of the community Wasco is according to Acting Superintendent Kevin Tallon.

“This community’s one that wraps their arms around those that are in need, and I think that when the community saw Robb or Mr. Cobb and his family in need, they did that,” said Tallon.

Cobb began at Wasco Union High School district as a biology teacher and became one that students and colleagues never forgot.

“Those of us that have been here for 20-plus years remember Mr. Cobb riding around the campus on his skateboard as a biology teacher, he did have long hair, and that was certainly a stage of life. He told me he never thought he’d wear a tie and then of course for many years as an administrator had to wear the tie […] I’ll remember that” said Tallon.

But his love for his family is what Tallon says he will remember most.

“His family was incredibly important to him, he talked a lot about his daughters, his wife Keri, the stages of life they were in. They were his pride and joy and those conversations I’ll miss as well,” said Tallon.

Cobb leaves his wife Keri and three daughters Hannah, Sarah and Grace.

Two are seniors at Wasco Union High School and because it was unclear if Cobb would make it to see his daughters walk the stage, the school brought the stage to him at home before he passed. Cobb got the chance to thank all who loved and supported him during this time. A moment, they will now cherish in his memory.

“I have a peace in my heart and my heart is full and it’s because of you, it’s because of the school community, it’s because of my family, because of our friends, loving us, supporting us, wrapping their arms around us,” said Cobb in January 2023 at the ceremony.

To donate to the family during this time go here.