Community gathers to celebrate the 14th birthday of Patricia Alatorre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community gathered this afternoon to honor the life of Patricia Alatorre, who is known as “Bakersfield’s Daughter.”

Yesterday marked what would have been Alatorre’s 14th birthday, before her life was tragically cut short. Alatorre is the young girl who investigators believe was kidnapped and murdered by a man who allegedly drove from Inglewood to Bakersfield to meet her after they connected on social media.



The birthday celebration was held in Downtown Bakersfield at a mural paying tribute to Alatorre. Thee Next Steps organized the birthday celebration to show that through community engagement we are able to bring healing.

Friends and family also shared what “Patty”, a nickname given affectionately to the teen, meant to them. Alatorre’s brother Angel wished his sister a happy birthday, stating he loves her, and that she will never be forgotten.



The vigil featured sunflower cupcakes, which family say were Alatorre’s favorite flower , and a balloon sendoff in honor of her birthday.

