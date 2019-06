The Bakersfield Police Department and other local groups are hosting a community forum about its use of deadly force protocols tonight at 6 p.m.

Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, Compassion Church are also participating in the forum.

The forum is an opportunity to learn about the Bakersfield police protocol for use of deadly force, and experience simulations similar to actual police training.

The forum is taking place at 1030 4th St. at 6 p.m.