Community donates hundreds of toys to Bakersfield Homeless Center after fire

You can donate an unwrapped toy through the end of the month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Golden Empire once again showed its giving spirit after hundreds of toys for children were destroyed.

A fire to a container used by the Bakersfield Homeless Center caught fire last week in Oildale. That container stored all the toys donated over Christmas.

Viewers were asked to help the center replace those toys and you did.

On Friday, deliveries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and Houchin Community Blood Bank and the Bakersfield Heart Hospital.

The church and the blood bank partnered up for a blood drive yesterday and they asked their blood donors to also bring a toy. Those toys were dropped at the KGET studios. The Bakersfield Heart Hospital also dropped off a massive donation.

Then on Friday afternoon, Toys for Tots picked those up to their storage facility.

“I walked in at the beginning of the week and there were just three boxes,” Toys for Tots coordinator Darlene Doughty said. “Now there’s a lobby full of toys and we are going to help the Bakersfield Homeless Center and match them with a thousand toys.”

The KGET drive to replace all the damaged toys continues through the end of February.

You can drop off an unwrapped toy at the KGET lobby at 2120 L St. during business hours Monday through Friday.