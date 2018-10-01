Community continues decade old tradition of a Walk for Peace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Over 10 years ago, a 16-year-old boy died due to a senseless act of violence. Yesterday, the community continued a decade-old tradition of a Walk for Peace, in the name of Wendale Davis.

Davis was murdered in April of 2006.

Police say, Davis was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

His father, Wesley Davis, launched the Wendale Davis Foundation to spread the message of hope and help create peace.

The 11th Annual Walk for Peace and Family was held this morning to support those who have also lost their loved ones to gang violence or senseless crimes.

Pictures of victims lined the wall in remembrance.

" We have not forgotten, the community may forget, the people may forget, but on a personal level, we have the Wendale Davis Foundation, we have not forgotten you," says Wesley.