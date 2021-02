DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A local group is working to provide much-needed clothing to people in need in Delano.

Delano Voice has teamed up with Storage Solution for its fre Community Closet Giveaway event.

It’s happening Monday at Storage Solution on 1st Avenue beginning at noon. The event continues until they run out of items.

Participants are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the event.