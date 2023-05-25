BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As summer break approaches, kids look forward to having fun in the sun, but for kids who attended the CAPK book giveaway, it’s also time to read and learn.

28,000 free books were up for grabs at the Community Action Partnership of Kern book giveaway Wednesday afternoon. Parents, children and teachers filled shopping bags to stock up for the hot summer months and spend time away from computer and smart phone screens.

The free books were donated by the Molina Foundation and the event aims to promote the joy of reading among children and young adults.