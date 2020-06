BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CSF Medical Foundation and the Community Action Partnership of Kern are teaming up to distribute meals to families impacted by COVID-19.

Their goal is to help more than 1,200 families, according to a news release.

The drive-thru meal distributions will begin Monday, June 29 at 10 a.m. at 3811 Mt. Vernon Ave. across from Memorial Stadium at Bakersfield College.