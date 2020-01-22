Comment period on proposed changes to Oceano Dunes area ends Friday

California residents have just a few days left to provide input on the fate of the Oceano Dunes.

The California Parks and Recreation Department is accepting comments through Friday on a proposed Public Works Plan that would include improvements to the campground and infrastructure of the park.

Officials are looking for feedback before the changes go to the California Coastal Commission for consideration later this summer.

Online comment forms can be found at https://bit.ly/37eGxD8. You can also print a comment card and mail it to the address on the card or scan and email it to info@OceanoDunesPWP.com.

For more information about the proposed changes, visit oceanodunespwp.com.