BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Comedian Nick Swardson has rescheduled a performance that was abruptly canceled last week.

Swardson’s show has been rescheduled to Aug. 18, 2023 at the Fox Theater.

Swardson, who was originally scheduled to perform on May 20, canceled his scheduled performance just hours before show time.

Promoters said Swardson was ill and unable to make it to the event.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the August show.