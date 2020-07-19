Comet NEOWISE visible in night skies from Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Have you caught a glimpse of Comet NEOWISE yet? 17 News photojournalist Juan Corona was able to capture some images as the comet traveled through the solar system.

These photos were taken Friday night along Highway 43 south of Stockdale Highway away from city lights. The comet had been visible in the Northern Hemisphere in the early morning hours but experts said it is now visible in the evening hours this month.

NASA says the comet will likely look like a fuzzy star with a bit of a tail, so using binoculars or a small telescope is recommended to view it.

NEOWISE was first discovered in March and named after the NASA space telescope that discovered it. The comet is expected to be closest to Earth on July 22.

You can try to view NEOWISE just after sunset looking toward the northwest. The comet is not expected to be visible on Earth for 6,800 years.