BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Shane Gillis is set to return to the Bakersfield Fox Theater due to popular demand, according to organizers.

Officials say Gillis is scheduled to perform at the Fox Theater on Oct. 20 at 10 p.m.

Tickets to the events go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m., but if you enter the code “COMEDY” on Aug. 3 you can get yours early, according to Fox officials.

To purchase your tickets online, click here.