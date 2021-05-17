Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to the Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Nate Bargatze, who was part of Jimmy Fallon’s “Clean-Cut Comedy Tour,” is bringing his act to the Fox Theater.

Bargatze’s “The Raincheck Tour” will come to the Fox on Oct. 21, with doors opening at 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. show. Tickets can be purchased early with code “GREATEST” starting 10 a.m. Thursday at thebakersfieldfox.com.

“Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze sells out shows across the world,” said a Fox release. “Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”

Bargatze has had multiple Netflix specials and his debut album, “Yelled at by a Clown,” reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts.