Comedian Ken Jeong coming to Bakersfield this summer

Comedic actor and writer Ken Jeong is coming to Bakersfield this summer.

Jeong, who currently serves as a judge for “The Masked Singer” and has also starred in films such as “The Hangover” and “Knocked Up,” will have a stand-up comedy show at the Fox Theater on June 28. The show starts at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Fox Theater box office, located at 2001 H St., by calling 661-324-1369 or online at vallitix.com/ken-jeong.