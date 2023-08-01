BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Jesus Trejo is set to come to The Well Comedy Club on White Lane Friday.

Trejo was born and raised in Long Beach and he can be seen on the Netflix show Mr. Igleasias as Mr Trujillo and in Alone Together, Teachers and Gentefied. Trejo also hosts ‘Tacos Con Todo’ where he navigates the Los Angeles taco scene with celebrity guests.

Organizers say Trejo’s first-hour stand-up special aired on Showtime in 2020.

Trejo is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on Aug. 4. The doors open at 7 p.m. and food and drinks will be available, according to organizers.

For more information, email info@thewellcomedyclub.com