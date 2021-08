BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Frankie Quiñones is coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on March 18.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at AXS. com, just use the code “CHOLOFIT.” Tickets are priced at $21 and $28.50.

In addition to stand up comedy, Quiñones has appeared in various projects on television, including an upcoming Lifetime movie with Mario Lopez, “Feliz Navidad,” as well as appearances on Comedy Central, HBO, TBS, and Nickelodeon.