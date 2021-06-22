Comedian Felipe Esparza to perform in Bakersfield this September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Felipe Esparza will be coming to Bakersfield this fall.

Esparza will perform on Sept. 25 at the Fox Theater as part of his “Unmasked” tour. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., but you can get yours early with the code “COMEDY” on Thursday at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Ticket prices will range from $37.50 to $60, according to the Fox Theater website.

Besides being a comedian, Esparza has also had acting roles on TV shows such as Netflix’s “Gentefied”, NBC’s “Superstore” and Adult Swim’s “The Eric Andre Show.” He also has a podcast called “What’s Up Fool?”