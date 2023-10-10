BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian, actor, author and podcast host Bert Kreischer will be returning to the Mechanics Bank Arena in February.

Kreischer’s “Tops Off World Tour” is stopping in Bakersfield for a 7 p.m. show on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 13 beginning at 10 a.m., with presale beginning at 9 a.m. with the code “TOPSOFF”. Tickets range in price from $39.75 to $125.

Kreischer recently starred in “The Machine,” with Mark Hamill playing his father.

To purchase tickets for the show in February when sales open, click here.