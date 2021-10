BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian and podcast host Bert Kreischer is bringing his “Berty Boy Relapse Tour” to Mechanics Bank Theater.

Kreischer, who has stand-up specials streaming on Netflix and published a book called “Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child,” will perform in Bakersfield on Jan. 23.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, with presale beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday.

