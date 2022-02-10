Come work for us, Sheriff suggests to disgruntled LA County deputies in social media video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has some unhappy deputies.

Kern County just happens to need some new Sheriff’s deputies.

If that sounds like an ideal match, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood agrees with you.

Why the unhappiness in L.A.? The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of a motion that could result in the termination of more than 4,000 Sheriff’s employees over their COVID-19 vaccine status.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has refused to fire Sheriff’s personnel who choose not to be vaccinated, so the L.A. County Supervisors voted to take that enforcement responsibility away from him and give it to the L.A. County human resources director.

Meanwhile the Kern County Sheriff’s Department has been desperate for qualified deputies for years, a situation exacerbated by the pandemic. The KCSO has a standing $25,000 hiring bonus for sworn officers who make lateral transfers from other agencies.

But the situation in L.A. County created a new opportunity, and Kern County officials, in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Department, put together the one-minute video extolling the virtues of this part of the Southern San Joaquin – where, of primary relevance, the Sheriff’s Department has no such vaccination mandate. It’s a place, according to the one-minute cell phone video, of “strong values” where people “back the blue.” A place that’s affordable and fun. “So take back your freedom” the video implores – all set to the George Strait song “The Weight of the Badge.”

Kern County’s Twitter account tweeted out the video Wednesday.

Kern County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said it’s just part of the county’s longstanding recruitment efforts for both new and experienced candidates. And not just from Los Angeles County.

“Wherever you are in the country,” Alsop said, “if you’re not happy in your current job, whatever agency you’re at, if you’re an existing, sworn officer who’s gone through the training, if you want a lateral transfer to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, we want you here.”

And the motivation to look to Kern need not be associated with the vaccination situation in Los Angeles County.

“Whatever the reason, whether it’s related to the pandemic or vaccines or whatever, we value you here,” he said. “We’ll do whatever it takes to get you here.”

Kern County’s decision not to mandate vaccination would seem to be at odds with its own Department of Public Health, which continues to recommend vaccination as a tool in the fight against Covid-19.

As of Tuesday, just over 54 percent of eligible Kern County residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 71 percent in Los Angeles County and 70 percent in California overall.

The county’s social media recruitment video may not be its last. Alsop points out there’s no shortage of pro-police possibilities for the musical soundtrack of additional ones.

“Our plan is to put out more, and maybe we’ll go through the whole song library (of music supportive of law enforcement) at the end of the day,” he said.

An en masse lateral transfer of deputies to Kern County would in a way just be business as usual. Bakersfield’s population grew by 11 percent over the course of the previous decade, with significant numbers coming from Los Angeles and Ventura counties thanks to lower real estate costs in Kern.

Kern County – just one stop up from Los Angeles County. That’s the sales pitch Donny Youngblood is making to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies. His short-handed staff prays it gets him a few hits.