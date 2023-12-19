BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the city of Bakersfield, it’s sooner rather than later. For Kern County, it’s later rather than sooner.

On Tuesday, Kern Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to delay the implementation of a new state measure known as Senate Bill 43.

The city and county have a different timeline in mind when it comes to the local implementation of that bill.

SB 43 is a push by Governor Gavin Newsom, who is increasing pressure on counties to tackle the homelessness crisis through expanded treatment for mental health and substance abuse disorders.

The bill broadens who is included in involuntary healthcare for diagnoses often considered underlying reasons for homelessness, particularly behavioral health. It expands the definition of a “gravely disabled” person to include those with mental health disorders, severe substance use disorder or a co-occurrence of the two.

SB 43 is an addition to the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act, which allows for the involuntary treatment of someone because they cannot take basic care of themselves.

SB 43 will take effect in 2024, but counties can delay implementation until 2026. Kern County is doing just that, much to the disappointment of City of Bakersfield officials.

“I am disappointed,” Bakersfield Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales said.

The Bakersfield City Council unanimously voted for a resolution last week, pushing for an expedited implementation of SB 43.

Vice Mayor Gonzales argues though a delay until 2026 has been confirmed, the county cannot wait two years. He says Kern should at least incrementally implement a plan, like starting with a small target group that needs care the most.

“At the city level, we are doing whatever we can to address homelessness. But we can’t do it alone,” Gonzales said. “[Bakersfield city and the county are] two wings of the same bird. We need one another.”

“There are still individuals who are on the street tonight who desperately need care. And who desperately need treatment.”

Gonzales addressed additional concerns: “We see so many people exhibiting irrational behaviors like running into traffic, like stripping down and revealing themselves… yet we expect them to make a rational decision on their own care.”

Gonzales said while he doesn’t want to assign blame, he needs the county to fill in where the city lacks resources, such as behavioral health.

But simply put, Kern County is not ready to take on Senate Bill 43. The Board of Supervisors meeting validated this point.

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services tells 17 News in a statement the team conducted an initial fiscal analysis. Over $50 million would be spent starting up the minimum required facilities.

“Additionally, we looked at annual operating costs to run these facilities and also included staffing needs for county departments, and other service providers,” the department explained.

That comes out to around $20 million a year. As of now, the source of such funding remains undetermined. The county’s general fund, which is just shy of $4 billion, could be tapped into. The funds of various county departments, like Aging and Adult Services and Behavioral Health and Recovery Services could also be utilized.

Kern County Supervisors take issue with the fact that Newsom’s new changes don’t come with new funding.

“The homelessness issue has largely been exacerbated by California policy, and this was a way to shift that burden onto the counties,” said Kern District 1 Supervisor Phillip Peters.

“This is tantamount to the state of California telling us to build a parachute and jump off a cliff. We haven’t had the chance to build that parachute yet, and we don’t have the facilities to support this. We don’t have the staff to support this,” Peters continued.

Kern District 3 Supervisor and Chairman Jeff Flores added, “If you have a good bill and a good intent, and no requisite support, it nullifies the intent… It’s basically unfunded state mandate.”

Flores says planning will, in fact, now, and that the decision to delay was “just a safety net.”

“It doesn’t mean the county is going to wait until 2026 on the last day,” he said. “It just gives us the necessary safeguards should we need that. We’re going to work expeditiously.”

District 4 Supervisor David Couch noted in a statement to 17 News, SB 43 will be welcomed “when the necessary facilities, treatment and staffing are in place.”

The supervisors had been recommended by medical professionals to wait until 2026. They stated the medical infrastructure, policies, protocols, staffing and more must first be solidified, especially as psychiatric and physical care become lumped together.

“It would cause a complete bottleneck,” Garth Olango, the medical director for Kern BHRS. “Delay is not denial, and we just want to be able to prepare because we will not be ready, and we fear a catastrophic failure were this to be implemented.”

Experts also note the potential for more “destabilized patients” because there aren’t currently measures in place for follow up for involuntary patients.

“We have an obligation to actually protect people when we forcibly remove their rights,” said Jeremy Oliver, director of the Kern County Aging & Adult Services Department, referring to the care that would be mandated for involuntary patients.

Supervisor Flores noted the projected is from 800 to 8,000 [“gravely disabled” patients] a month and that Kern Medical, Dignity and San Joaquin would likely greatly exceed capacity.

“It’s planning, it’s staffing, it’s budgeting, it’s working with the state to execute, it’s working with providers…” Flores explained. “The plan is starting, it’ll be forthcoming, and you’ll be seeing it over the weeks, over the months ahead.”

There’s no concrete plan as of now when it comes to SB 43.

Vice Mayor Gonzales maintains the city does have a plan–everything it’s already been doing to combat homelessness, such as funding 500 new shelter beds since 2018.

Flores too said the same of the county, explaining funding the M Street Navigation Center, breaking up encampments in the public right of way, as well as other housing, services, case management, ranger patrol and public safety efforts are where county dollars are spent.

“We have done our part in the city, investing in the city, working with the city, we’ll continue to do that,” Flores said. “The vast amount of homelessness is in the city of Bakersfield.”