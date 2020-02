WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Columns for the looming high-speed rail have begun to be constructed in Wasco.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority said crews are drilling and placing shafts on the east side of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight tracks that will ultimately support a pergola allowing high-speed train to pass over the tracks.

On the west side of the BNSF, 26 columns have been poured. This structure will be nearly a mile long when complete.